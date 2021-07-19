70-year-old man wins $4.6 million on scratch-off ticket

article

A 70-year-old Florida man is a multimillionaire after buying a $10 scratch-off ticket.

Howard Tenen, of Plantation, claimed the first top prize from the $5,000 a week for life scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,660,000.00.

Tenen purchased his winning ticket from a Publix grocery store in Plantation. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Players have a chance to win more than $165.6 million in total cash prizes in the game. The $10 tickets offer four top prizes of $5,000 a week for life and the overall odds of winning are one-in-3.35.

