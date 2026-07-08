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7-year-old struck and killed by school bus in NY

By
New York
Published July 8, 2026 12:53 PM EDT
Published July 8, 2026 12:53 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A 7-year-old was struck by a bus in Ramapo on Wednesday morning.
    • The child died as a result of the crash.
    • Further details have yet to be released.

RAMAPO, NY - An investigation is underway after a young child was fatally hit by a school bus in Rockland County on Wednesday.

What we know:

Police responded to reports of an accident on Blauvelt Road in the Monsey area of Ramapo around 9 a.m.

They arrived to find a 7-year-old struck by a school. The child died as a result of the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities have yet to release further details about the crash, including the child's identity.

The department's crash investigation unit is investigating.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Ramapo Police Department.

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