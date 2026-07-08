7-year-old struck and killed by school bus in NY
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RAMAPO, NY - An investigation is underway after a young child was fatally hit by a school bus in Rockland County on Wednesday.
What we know:
Police responded to reports of an accident on Blauvelt Road in the Monsey area of Ramapo around 9 a.m.
They arrived to find a 7-year-old struck by a school. The child died as a result of the crash.
What we don't know:
Authorities have yet to release further details about the crash, including the child's identity.
The department's crash investigation unit is investigating.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Ramapo Police Department.