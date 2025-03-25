7-year-old NJ girl goes viral for runway strut that wowed fashion world

The Brief Montana Monroe Jenkins, a 7-year-old second-grader from Montclair, NJ went viral after a modeling video of her got nearly 12 million views and a shutout from Naomi Campbell. She is set to walk in Brooklyn Fashion Week on April 12. Montana’s modeling journey began at home with hallway fashion shows and a pair of Disney heels.



What we know:

Montana Monroe Jenkins, a 7-year-old from Montclair, New Jersey, is capturing the internet’s heart and gaining recognition from some of fashion’s biggest names. A video of her walking the runway has garnered nearly 12 million views on Instagram, with Naomi Campbell herself giving the young model a public stamp of approval.

Montana, the youngest of five siblings, is now preparing for her next big appearance at Brooklyn Fashion Week on April 12 at Kings Plaza.

The backstory:

Montana’s mom, Prudence, says the signs were there early. It all started with a pair of Disney heels and a lot of hallway fashion shows at home.

"I couldn’t get her into bed," Prudence said. "Constant changing clothes. Constant stage and forts. Always keeping shoes on. A dress. Extra passion for it."

Montana began watching modeling videos online and eventually asked her mom if she could try it herself. Her first audition took place at Kings Plaza in Brooklyn. Montana says she was nervous at first but overcame her fear by taking deep breaths.

What they're saying:

"I treat [the hallway] like that. I feel like I’m having a show," said Montana, describing how she first started practicing her walk. "It made me so famous and good, and I was doing what I needed to do and handle my business."

Montana still sees herself first and foremost as a second-grader — but one with big dreams.

"I want all the kids to know what my mom tells me. She tells me, be confident. Love yourself. Take care of yourself, and it will all be [okay]," she said.

Her mom also emphasized how important representation is in their household and what it means to see a legend like Naomi Campbell acknowledge her daughter.

"Representation matters in our home and I think what Naomi represents... Montana is still in awe with all of this," Prudence said.

What's next:

Montana will hit the runway again on April 12 for Brooklyn Fashion Week at Kings Plaza — and her fanbase continues to grow.