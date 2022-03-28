7-year-old girl shot on Long Island

article

Police on Long Island are still looking for the gunman responsible for shooting a 7-year-old girl who was playing in the backyard of her house.

Nassau County police say the shooting took place on Saturday afternoon in Hempstead.

The girl was playing outside her Evans Ave. home just before 3 p.m. when she was shot in the left arm.

EMS took her to a hospital for treatment. She was later released and was recovering at home.

The gunman got away and has not been caught. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call.