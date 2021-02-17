Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 6:00 AM EST until FRI 4:00 PM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
3
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 AM EST until FRI 4:00 PM EST, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 4:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Sullivan County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County

7-year-old boy dies after homemade igloo collapses on him

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
World
FOX 5 NY
article

Police in Switzerland released an overhead photo of the collapsed igloo. (Cantonal Police of Graubunden)

A 7-year-old boy died in Switzerland after a homemade igloo collapsed on him.

Police said that the tragic accident happened about 11 a.m. onTuesday in southeastern Switzerland in the town of Tarasp.

Police said the boy and his father were in the igloo when it collapsed, burying them under the snow.

The father was able to dig himself out.  He searched for his son with help from others.

It took about 15 minutes to find the boy.  An ambulance team attempted to resuscitate him.  He was flown to a hospital in Chur but it was too late to save his life.

Police say the relatives received psychological support from a care team.

The AP contributed to this report.