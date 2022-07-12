article

In a fitting and lucky coincidence, a jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth millions for the July 11 — a.k.a. 7/11 — drawing of New Jersey's Pick-6 with Double Play was sold at a 7-Eleven store in Essex County, state lottery officials said.

The lucky winner purchased the ticket at a 7-Eleven store on Valley Street in Maplewood, officials said. The ticket match all six numbers drawn for Monday's Pick-6: 06, 07, 12, 14, 34, and 45. That makes the ticket worth an annuity payout of $17.3 million.

The 7-Eleven store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.

The jackpot now drops back down to $2 million for Thursday's drawing.