7-Eleven robber gets away with beef jerky

article

An armed man robbed a Manhattan 7-Eleven for a haul of beef jerky.

The NYPD says it happened around 5 a.m. on Sunday at the store on 2nd Ave. in East Harlem.

Police say he went into the store and showed a knife to the employee before grabbing three boxes of beef jerky and taking off from the store.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

A person with him was reportedly taken into custody but no details on them were released by the NYPD.

A photo of the suspect was released in hopes that someone would recognize him and help police find him.

Advertisement

No one was reported to be hurt in the armed robbery.