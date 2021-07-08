7-Eleven Free Slurpee Day: Here’s how to get yours

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 2:12 PM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
21
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 8:45 PM EDT, Monroe County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Queens County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:06 PM EDT until THU 8:15 PM EDT, Bronx County, Westchester County, Bergen County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 2:10 PM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Dutchess County, Kings County, Nassau County, Orange County, Putnam County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Ulster County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:23 PM EDT until SUN 5:42 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Sussex County, Warren County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Tropical Weather Statement
until FRI 6:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:15 PM EDT until THU 9:15 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Passaic County
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:22 PM EDT until THU 7:30 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 3:00 PM EDT until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 9:33 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flood Advisory
from THU 5:38 PM EDT until THU 8:45 PM EDT, Nassau County, Suffolk County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 3:12 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Tropical Weather Statement
until FRI 1:45 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 9:57 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County

7-Eleven Free Slurpee Day: Here’s how to get yours

By Skyler Rivera
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team

7-Eleven Free Slurpee Day

This year, customers in 7-Eleven's loyalty program app, 7Rewards, will receive a coupon for a free Slurpee in July.

Irving, Texas - 7-Eleven’s Slurpee Day is back, with a twist. This year, the convenience store chain, which usually offers customers a free Slurpee on July 11th (7/11), is celebrating with free Slurpees all month long. But, there’s a catch.

Customers must be 7Rewards loyalty app members to receive a coupon for one free small Slurpee, redeemable at any 7-Eleven store during the month of July.

Shoppers who are not yet rewards members can download the 7-Eleven app for free and still redeem the frozen drink coupon until the end of the month.

In 2020, 7-Eleven canceled free Slurpees on 7-Eleven Day to reduce the risk of large gatherings. Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven’s chief marketing officer, told the Associated Press last summer that the company didn’t feel comfortable hosting the promotion in the midst of the pandemic.

RELATED: Giant lizard sneaks into 7-Eleven, sends customers into hiding

"Gathering 9 million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn’t feel right," said Jarratt.

32b6cb16-image

7‑Eleven, Inc. will party all month long this July to mark its 94th birthday and its invention of convenience retailing. (7-Eleven)

Instead, the company offered free Slurpees for the entire month of July to reduce the possibility of large crowds and curb the spread of COVID-19. The convenience store chain is continuing the month-long celebration this year in honor of the company’s 94th anniversary.

Even after cashing in the free drink coupon this month, customers can enjoy classic Slurpee flavors and indulge in summer specials like VitaminWater Zero Sugar Gutsy (Watermelon Peach), Pineapple Whip and Blueberry Lemonade.

7-Eleven is also offering customers $1 Slurpees for the month of July when purchased in the Slurpee stay-cold cup.

Other July deals include $1 grill items like hot dogs, buffalo chicken rollers and taquitos, free delivery on any order in the 7NOW delivery app during July 10-11 and 50-cent birthday cake donuts on 7-Eleven’s birthday (7/11).

Last year, 7-Eleven donated 1 million meals to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. The company continued its donation from last year by giving $100,000 to Feeding America in 2021, providing 1 million meals to those in need this summer.

RELATED: 7-Eleven gifts $7,111 to baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m., weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces

"While we're celebrating our birthday month, we are also mindful that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a lasting impact on many families," Jarratt said in a statement released in June. "We know how important it is to come together and help the communities we serve in times of trouble."

This story was reported from Boston.