63% of New York restaurants could close over coronavirus losses

There could be a lot fewer restaurants in New York due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A grim new report claims that 63.6% of all restaurants in the state could permanently close by the end of the year without a comprehensive relief package.

The New York State Restaurant Association (NYSRA) surveyed 1,042 restaurateurs across the state.

The survey found that the New York State restaurant industry is struggling to exist without some form of state or federal financial assistance.

The survey found that just 36.4% of restaurants said they are likely or somewhat likely to remain open.

Restaurants face decision: Break indoor dining mandate or permanently close

Of those who are likely to close, 54.8% will be forced to shut their doors before November.

“It is painfully clear that without financial assistance, the restaurant industry in New York state could collapse,” Melissa Fleischut, the association president and CEO said in a statement. “These recent survey results illustrate just how dire the financial situation has become for most restaurants, and it shows how critical it is that elected officials understand the urgency of the situation.”

Cuomo stands firm on NYC indoor dining ban

These results come on the heels of a NYSRA survey from August that found that 89.7% of New York’s restaurant owners say that it will be very or somewhat unlikely that their establishments will be profitable in the next six months.

NYSRA members are asking for a relief package at the federal and state levels to help keep these important community resources viable and keep people employed.

