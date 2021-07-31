61-year-old woman killed in Long Island house fire

article

A 61-year-old woman was killed in a house fire Friday on Long Island, police said.

Firefighters found Suzanne Minervini's body after extinguishing the blaze at her home on Udall Road in West Islip, police said.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries.

A 911 caller reported the fire around 10:25 a.m. Friday. Police said a preliminary investigation found that the cause was non-criminal in nature.

