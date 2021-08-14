61-year-old man arrested for fatally stabbing woman in East Harlem: NYPD

article

A 61-year-old man is in custody after allegedly fatally stabbing a woman inside of a East Harlem public housing complex, authorities said.

Andre Miller was arrested Friday after police identified him for allegedly murdering Jacklyn Delgado, 38, inside of a building at the Wagner Houses on August 4.

According to authorities, Miller entered one of the buildings and encountered Delgado, where the pair got into a verbal dispute. The dispute turned physical, and Miller then stabbed Delgado roughly five times before running away along 2nd Avenue.

Delago was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals / Harlem, where she was pronounced dead.

Police have charged miller with murder. He is set to be arraigned on Saturday.

