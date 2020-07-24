$600 weekly unemployment benefit ends, but will it be extended? Here’s what you need to know

Since early in the coronavirus pandemic, the federal government has added $600 to unemployment checks. The weekly boost in aid that millions of people have received is set to expire July 31 — though this is the last week most recipients will get the extra funds.

The weekly $600 payments are the last major source of economic help from the $2 trillion CARES Act that Congress passed in March. A one-time $1,200 payment and a small business lending program were also part of the relief package.

The outbreak of COVID-19 led to record unemployment levels, with millions of people benefiting from jobless aid and $600 boost.

Just last week, more than 1.4 million more people applied for jobless benefits — the first increase since March and 18th straight week that it has topped 1 million, according to Labor Department statistics. Before the pandemic, applications had never exceeded 700,000.

In addition to the federal boost to unemployment benefits ending, eviction relief passed in March to protect renters and homeowners with mortgages is also set to expire — putting many Americans at risk of facing eviction or losing their home.

As it stands, Congress is still haggling over the next steps, and most states which send the unemployment checks will not be able to offer nearly as much.

What unemployment benefits do states offer?

Every state offers assistance for at least some unemployed workers based on a portion of their previous earnings.

The maximum amounts vary widely, from $235 a week in Mississippi to $1,234 in Massachusetts. Benefits are available for as few as six weeks in Georgia and up to 28 weeks in Montana. Most states normally cut people off after 26 weeks.

And there are some new aspects of the coverage that will not end — including a 13-week extension of regular benefits that the federal government promised to help states pay, according to the Associated Press.

Will there be more unemployment benefits from the federal government?

Congress is negotiating another aid package that could extend the extra unemployment benefits, though likely at less than $600.

With the extra $600 a week, research has shown that roughly two-thirds of the unemployed are actually receiving more than they earned at their former jobs. Republicans have argued that it’s discouraging people from returning to work and perpetuating the unemployment issue in America.

“We cannot allow there to be a cliff in unemployment insurance given we’re still at about 11% unemployment,” Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said.

Senate Republicans are working on a $1 trillion coronavirus relief plan that would replace the $600 with an amount that would bring a laid-off worker’s jobless benefits to 70% of their previous income. Both parties have agreed on another round of $1,200 checks to most American adults.

The plan was originally set to be released July 23 by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., but was delayed until next week.

“The administration has requested additional time to review the fine details, but we will be laying down this proposal early next week,” McConnell told the Senate. “We have an agreement in principle on the shape of this package.”

Meanwhile, Democrats in the House approved a $3 trillion package in May that would extend the $600 through January. Democrats say the GOP plan is not enough to stem the health crisis, reopen schools and extend aid to jobless Americans.

Back and forth in Congress comes as outbreaks worsen, particularly in the South and West. President Donald Trump canceled plans on Thursday for a Republican National Convention in Florida amid a record of new daily cases in the state.

