60-year-old man punched in the head in Midtown: NYPD

Published  July 26, 2024 10:42pm EDT
NEW YORK - The NYPD is seeking a suspect they say punched a 60-year-old man in the head in Manhattan on Friday evening.

According to witnesses, the victim was punched in the back of the head by a male suspect in his 30's just after 5:30 p.m.

The suspect ran off after the attack.

The victim was taken to nearby Bellevue Hospital and is expected to recover.

Woman randomly attacked in Queens

A woman spoke out to FOX 5 about the random attack in Queens that she was a victim of last week. She said another woman began punching her out of nowhere and was forced to use her umbrella to defend herself. FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis talked to her about this frightening experience.

New York City has seen a string of random attacks like this in 2024, including in May, when a man was arrested for randomly punching actor Steve Buscemi in the face. 

Just last week, D'yan Forest, the world's oldest working female comedian, was randomly punched in the face in the West Village