6-year-old girl shot in Newark

A six-year-old girl suffered a collapsed lung in a triple shooting in Newark on Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. near S. Orange Ave. and S. 9th St.

The victims were taken to University Hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

No arrests have been reported in the case.

The shooting took place hours after two Newark police officers were shot in the city's South Ward.

The gunman in that shooting was also still on the loose but police had not linked the two shootings.