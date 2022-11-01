Police officers shot in Newark

A massive police response is underway in Newark after two cops were shot on Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources told FOX 5 News that at least two police officers have been wounded in a shooting. The officers' conditions are not yet known.

Video from SkyFOX shows a very active police scene on Vassar Avenue and Bergen Street in the Weequahic neighborhood of the city.

Personnel from a number of law enforcement agencies responded, including Newark Police Department, New Jersey State Police, Essex County Sheriff's Office, Essex County Prosecutor's Office, FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals Service, and others.

This is a developing story.