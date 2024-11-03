6-year-old girl critically injured in Long Island car crash on Sunrise Highway

A 6-year-old girl is in critical condition after a car crash on Long Island, the Suffolk County police department said.

It happened at approximately 3:35 p.m. on Saturday on the Westbound Sunrise Highway in Bohemia.



Police said Calix Armando Rivera Aguilar was driving a 2012 Infiniti G37 westbound on Sunrise Highway with his 6-year-old daughter, Amaia Rivera, in the backseat, when he lost control of the car, hit the center median, crossed all westbound lanes, left the roadway, and struck a tree.

Amaia was ejected from the car during the crash and was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip in critical condition. Police said her father was not injured.

Police said the Infiniti was impounded for a safety check.



Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8542.