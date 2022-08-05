6 year old girl attacked and robbed in Brooklyn

The NYPD is looking for three teens who attacked and robbed a 6-year-old girl of her $30 scooter in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.

Police released security images of the suspects on Friday. They say the attack took place just before 6 p.m. on July 28th.

The 6-year-old girl was on her Razor scooter at the intersection of Throop Avenue and Bartlett Street.

The three teens walked up to her. One of them punched her in the chest and the other two grabbed her scooter and ran off down Throop Ave.

EMS treated the girl at the scene.

The attackers are approximately 14 to 16 years of age with dark skin complexion.

One was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, black and red sneakers, eyeglasses, and was riding on a Citi bike.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a white shirt, turquoise shorts, and black sneakers.

The third suspect was last seen wearing a dark blue, orange, and yellow (multicolor) t-shirt, gray jeans, and black and white sneakers.