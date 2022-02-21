6 subway stabbings in New York City over weekend

Police in New York were investigating several violent attacks over the weekend in the subway system.

It comes as NYC Mayor Eric Adams is getting ready to roll out his new subway safety plan in an effort to cut down on crime on the subway system by adding more police officers and trying to get more help to homeless people who spend their days underground.

At least six people were stabbed on the city's subway platforms and trains over the weekend.

The attacks started less than 24 hours after NY Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Adams announced the safety plan to help make people feel comfortable riding subway trains.

The first attack happened after 3 a.m. on Saturday at the Jamaica-Van Wick Subway Station. A homeless man was stabbed after three men allegedly tried to rob him.

Hours later, at around 3 p.m. a man attacked and stabbed a 20-year-old woman on a platform at the Van Sickland Ave. Station in Brooklyn.

A short time later, on a northbound 2 train in the Grand Concourse section of the Bronx, a 74-year-old man was attacked and slashed in the face after asking two women to stop smoking. Police were able to arrest the pair allegedly involved in that incident.

Then, around 8:30 p.m. in Washington Heights, a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the leg as two teens tried robbing him as he was leaving the 168th St. Station.

A half-hour later in Morningside Heights, a man was slashed in the arm while riding on a southbound 1 train.

Then around 6 p.m. Sunday, a man in his 30s was stabbed in the back and arm while on a 6 train in the Canal St. Station.

The violence continued into Monday. At around 2 a.m. at the 167th St. Station in the Bronx police say that a man got into an argument with a 30-year-old woman on a 4 train. He allegedly hit her in the face with a metal pipe.