6 firefighters hurt in 3-alarm Newark fire that forced nearly 60 people from their homes

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The Brief A multi-alarm fire in Newark spread to several buildings overnight Friday into Saturday. Six firefighters were injured and nearly 60 residents were displaced. The cause remains under investigation as crews and aid groups assist those affected.



A large fire in Newark spread across multiple buildings overnight, forcing dozens from their homes and sending several firefighters to the hospital.

What we know:

Firefighters responded around 10:27 p.m. Friday, April 17, to a fire at 196 Jefferson Street, according to Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda.

A second alarm was called just minutes later at 10:31 p.m., followed by a third alarm at 1:05 a.m. Saturday, bringing more than 100 Newark firefighters to the scene.

Officials say the fire extended from 196 Jefferson Street to nearby buildings at 194, 192, 190 and 188 Jefferson Street.

The fire was brought under control at approximately 3:24 a.m.

Six firefighters were transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No residents reported injuries, but 59 people were displaced.

What’s being done

The Newark Office of Emergency Management and the American Red Cross remained at the scene to help displaced residents with relocation assistance.

What we don't know:

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation by the Newark Department of Public Safety’s Arson Unit.