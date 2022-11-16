5th Avenue to close to car traffic in December for first time ever

article

For the first time ever, Manhattan's Fifth Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic for three Sundays in December as part of a program dubbed "Fifth Avenue for All."

On December 4th, 11th, and 18th, between the hours of noon and 6 p.m., Fifth Avenue will be for pedestrians only from 49th Street to 57th Street.

Food vendors and musicians will take over the street's sidewalks, meaning it should be a little easier to look at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree this year.

The event is one more of a multitude of events taking place during the holiday season this year all across New York City: