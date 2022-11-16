5th Avenue to close to car traffic in December for first time ever
NEW YORK - For the first time ever, Manhattan's Fifth Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic for three Sundays in December as part of a program dubbed "Fifth Avenue for All."
On December 4th, 11th, and 18th, between the hours of noon and 6 p.m., Fifth Avenue will be for pedestrians only from 49th Street to 57th Street.
Food vendors and musicians will take over the street's sidewalks, meaning it should be a little easier to look at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree this year.
The event is one more of a multitude of events taking place during the holiday season this year all across New York City:
- The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is bringing back the "Lightscape at Brooklyn Botanic Garden" beginning November 16, using over one million lights to brighten a one-mile illuminated trail of art from local and international artists.
- The Rockettes iconic Christmas Spectacular begins at Radio City Music Hall on November 18, featuring Santa, wooden soldiers, and of course the Rockettes' signature kick line.
- The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park has opened, offering roughly 60 different shopping and food kiosks, along with free skating at the 17,000-foot ice skating rink.
- The New York Botanical Garden is also hosting its annual Holiday Train Show, beginning November 19. The show turns the garden into a mini train depot, with a collection of 25 model trains and 190 miniature versions of New York City landmarks.