5-year-old, 36-year-old woman die in East Harlem fire

A 5-year-old girl and a 36-year-old woman are dead and another adult is in critical condition after an early morning fire in the East Harlem section of Manhattan.

The girl's father is believed to be the injured victim. EMS rushed him to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.

The FDNY says flames broke out around 2:45 a.m. at the Jackie Robinson Houses at E. 129th St. and Lexington Ave.

There is no word on the cause at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.