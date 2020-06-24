5 shot during candlelight vigil in Crown Heights

The NYPD wants to find two gunmen who opened fire on a crowd attending a candlelight vigil in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.

The shootings took place on June 22 just before 11 p.m. at Sterling Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

A 39-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were shot in the back. Two other 29-year-old victims, a man and a woman, were each grazed in the head and a 24-year-old woman was shot in the arm.

All the victims were treated at Kings County Hospital. The shooters took off on foot southbound on Brooklyn Avenue.

Anyone with information about the suspects should contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.