$5 million multi-state theft ring targeting cigarettes, meat, copper dismantled by FBI, NYPD

The Brief A joint task force took down a highly coordinated retail theft ring, charging eight suspects who allegedly stole nearly $5 million in commercial goods. The suspects allegedly intercepted six major shipments of highly profitable consumer goods and raw materials to sell on the New York City black market. Authorities emphasized that these thefts directly impact the public.



A massive and highly coordinated retail theft ring has been taken down following a joint operation by the FBI, the NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

What we know:

Eight suspects are currently facing charges for allegedly orchestrating a complex scheme to steal nearly $5 million worth of consumer goods, diverting essential shipments to the black market.

Officials say the suspects hijacked the logistics process, intercepting major commercial shipments in Pennsylvania, Virginia and New Jersey by impersonating legitimate shipping carriers.

Six major thefts were allegedly carried out between last October and April, crossing state lines to secure the stolen cargo, which was then sold on the black market in New York City.

The stolen items included a highly profitable mix of everyday consumer goods and raw materials, including $165,000 worth of lamb; $432,000 worth of cheese; $295,000 worth of beef; more than $266,000 worth of copper; and more than $3.3 million of cigarettes.

The suspects have been charged with conspiracy and several counts of grand larceny:

Murodullo Khasanov

Nodir Kobilov

Shavkatbek Mamadjanov

Rakhmiddin Abdullaev

Aleksey Vorobyev

Nizom Ismoilov

Doston Mardoev

Dilshod Nabiev

Cost to customers

Why you should care:

While stealing commercial shipments may seem like a victimless crime to some, authorities stressed the direct economic impact this operation had on the public. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg noted that the victims of this organized theft ring include both small businesses and everyday shoppers.

Much of the stolen food was originally destined for major retail grocery chains, including Costco. Authorities say when large-scale shipments are intercepted, the financial burden is ultimately passed down to the consumer.

"Stolen goods means higher prices," officials explained following the bust. "When food orders go missing and shelves are empty, prices go up."