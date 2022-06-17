5 men steal dozens of ATMS in Brooklyn and Queens, police say

Police are on the hunt for five men behind dozens of robberies of ATMs in stores across Brooklyn and Queens.

Between Dec. 2, 2021 and June 2, 2022, the group stole 37 ATMs and two vehicles totaling more than $60,000 in cash, according to cops.

The robbers have broken through the front doors of the establishments to carry out their heists. They've targeted grocery stores, check cashing stores, delis, a Dunkin Donuts, a department store, smoke shop, laundromat, nail salon, barber shop, diner and restaurant.

The robberies have taken place at all hours of the day.

Security camera video from May 24 at 2:45 a.m. captured the robbery of an ATM at New Jersey Deli located at 2672 Fulton Street in Cypress Hills.

A vehicle was stolen by the group on April 1 at about 1:15 P.M. in front of 1531 Union Street. A 55-year-old man told police his daughter had parked the 2002 Dodge on the street, but when he returned it was gone. The car was worth approximately $4,000.

On April 11 at about 3:30 p.m., the group stole a 2003 Ford van in front of 210 Caton Avenue.

The suspects are between 20-30 years old.

Anyone with information about the group is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) on the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.