6 people shot in the Bronx: NYPD

Six people were shot in the Bronx Wednesday night, police said.

It happened at 8:15 p.m. on Morris Avenue in the Fordham section of the Bronx. Police said there were several people near a scaffolding.

Two men, one who was even wearing a helmet came through St. James Park and fired nine rounds at the group of people.

Five men in their twenties and one man in his early thirties were all shot and are expected to survive, police said.

Police said the men were shot in the stomach, right hand, torso, right arm, another was shot in the groin and another shot in the right leg.

When the police arrived, there were two victims on the scene. Two other victims fled in their car and flagged EMS, and they were taken to an area hospital.

Police added two other victims walked into two other hospitals, one in Queens and one in the Bronx.

The motive is unclear at this time.

