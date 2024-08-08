6 shot by gun-wielding men on scooters in the Bronx

Two gun-wielding men on scooters opened fire on six men Wednesday night in the Bronx, police said.

The attack unfolded around 8 p.m. near E 191 Street and Morris Avenue in Fordham Heights, where a group of men were gathered under scaffolding.

Police said two men, one with a helmet and one without, drove scooters through the nearby St. James Park, parked their scooters, approached the victims and fired nine rounds at the group.

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting, and police are searching for a motive. No arrests were made.

All six victims are men in their 20s and are expected to be OK. They were shot in different parts of their bodies, including their stomachs, groins, legs and hands.

When police arrived to the scene of the attack, they found two victims. Two other victims fled in a vehicle and flagged down emergency service workers, and they were taken to the hospital. The final two victims walked into two other hospitals.

"We're trying to talk to victims," NYPD Assistant Chief Benjamin Gurley said during a late-night press conference. "There's victims in surgery right now, then there's victims that aren't in surgery, but our detectives are spread out throughout the hospitals trying to find out what happened."

Cameras captured officials investigating a scooter, but it's unclear if the vehicle was connected to either attacker.

