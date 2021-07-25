5 dead, one hospitalized after head-on crash on Long Island

article

Five people were dead and another person was in critical condition after a head-on collision on Long Island, according to police.

The accident occurred at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday on Montauk Highway in Quogue.

A Nissan Maxima traveling west with one person aboard left its lane and slammed into an eastbound Toyota Prius with five people inside, Quogue police told Newsday.

Quogue resident Joseph Dicarlo told the newspaper he was sitting in his home with the air conditioning on and the windows closed when he heard the crash.

"From what I heard it sounded like a train was hitting a bus doing like 100 miles per hour," he said.

Police said four people were pronounced dead at the scene and one person died at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. Additional details weren't immediately available.

The accident is under investigation and the victims hadn’t been identified.

