Firefighter seriously injured after 5-alarm fire rages through Hamilton Heights building: FDNY

A massive 5-alarm fire tore through a six-story apartment building in Manhattan's Hamilton Heights on Friday afternoon, leaving a firefighter seriously injured.

The fire, which broke out on W. 145th St. between Amsterdam Avenue and Broadway, required over 200 fire and EMS personnel to bring it under control.

Credit: CitizenApp

The FDNY received the call at approximately 2:43 p.m., with reports of flames initially on the building’s second floor. The fire rapidly spread to the third floor, intensifying as more emergency units arrived. By 4:10 p.m., the alarm level had escalated to a full 5-alarm fire.

In total, 44 units and more than 200 firefighters and EMS staff were needed to battle the blaze. Firefighters managed to knock down the main body of the fire, but continue to work on lingering hotspots.

According to FDNY Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker, the injured firefighter was backing down a flight of stairs when he stepped into a window and fell roughly 40 feet down a shaft behind the building and is currently in serious but stable condition.

The other individual injured — a civilian — ssutained non-life-threatening injuries. Two other civilians were evaluated at the scene and released without needing further medical attention.