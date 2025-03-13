5 alarm fire destroys several businesses in the Bronx

A massive five-alarm fire broke out in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx on Thursday, destroying at least 10 businesses on Jerome Avenue. Hundreds of firefighters worked for hours to contain the flames, and officials are now investigating the cause.

What we know:

The fire started early Thursday morning at 2037 Jerome Avenue, inside a restaurant near Burnside Avenue. FDNY crews arrived shortly after 8:21 a.m. and initially found fire and smoke inside the restaurant. As firefighters worked to contain the flames, they discovered the fire had spread down the block, affecting multiple businesses.

After several hours, crews finally got the blaze under control just after 1 p.m.. Despite the destruction, no injuries were reported.

What's next:

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire. Business owners affected by the blaze will now have to assess the damage and determine their next steps.

The FDNY also issued a reminder that parking in front of fire hydrants is illegal. Firefighters found a vehicle blocking a hydrant near the scene, which delayed logistics during the response. The vehicle was towed, and the owner will have to appear in court.