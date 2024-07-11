4th person dies of injuries from July 4 DWI crash on Lower East Side

A fourth person has died of the injuries they sustained when an alleged drunk driver crashed into a 4th of July party in Lower Manhattan last week.

Emily Ruiz, 30, was pronounced dead on Tuesday, just five days after the crash that also took the lives of Ana Morel and Lucille and Hernan Pinkney.

Police say that just before 9 p.m. on July 4, Daniel Hyden, 44, was driving a Gray Ford F-150 when he allegedly sped down Water Street through an intersection.

Authorities say he drove up onto the sidewalk, and plowed into people gathered at Corlears Hook Park, just off the FDR Drive.

Eleven people were struck during the 4th of July celebrations, and four were pinned under the vehicle.

Hyden has been charged with Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Manslaughter in the Second Degree, and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated and is being held without bail.

Hyden was supposed to have a scheduled court hearing on Wednesday but did not appear, to the outrage of family and friends of the victims.

According to police, Hyden had a suspended license due to multiple failures to answer summonses.

Prosecutors said Hyden is a substance abuse counselor who wrote a book called "The Sober Addict."