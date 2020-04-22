49ers president discusses NFL Draft and COVID-19 relief efforts

Thursday will be the start of the first ever 3-day virtual NFL Draft.

The League ordered owners, coaches, and executives to comply with local shelter-in-place orders, and work from home.

Each team's headquarters are off limits.

49ers team president Al Guido appeared on "The Nine" Wednesday, to discuss the team's preparations for the event, and how it will also become a "Draft-A-Thon," to raise tens of millions of dollars for 6 national charities and their coronavirus relief efforts.

The non-profits are: American Red Cross, CDC Foundation's All of Us, Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund, Salvation Army, and United Way's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

Guido talked about how he was pleased that the NFL turned one of its marquee events into a fundraiser that will help families in need.

Guido also discussed the 49ers communication setup during the draft, for team personnel. He said they are excited, and that the 49ers benefitted from being in the "backyard" of Silicon Valley, surrounded by top notch tech companies and creative minds.

He declined to name specific players the 49ers may draft, but said the 49ers have a wonderful opportunity to add a bunch of young, quality players to an already, "talented roster."

