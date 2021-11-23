47 live chickens found in car at border

article

Border patrol agents got quite a surprise when they inspected a car at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge in Texas.

They found 47 fighting roosters and hens hidden in a car.

The incident happened on November 12th, when a United States citizen came back into the country and was referred for inspection by Customs and Border Patrol officers.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The live birds were found concealed underneath the seats, floor mats, inside the glove compartment, and trunk of the vehicle. They also found some inside a passenger's purse.

"This is a large quantity of live animals, a significant violation of federal agriculture law," Laredo Port Director Alberto Flores said in a statement.

Advertisement

The driver had their car seized and they face a $500 fine.