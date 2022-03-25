43-year-old man shot dead inside Brooklyn apartment building

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 43-year-old man inside an apartment building in Bensonhurst , Brooklyn.

The NYPD says it responded to a 911 call about a man shot inside 7101 Bay Parkway at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

They found the man with a gunshot wound to his torso.

He was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made. The victim's identity was not released pending family notification.

Bensonhurst is the site of another police investigation.

Last month, the New York City medical examiner announced that a grandmother and her grandson were poisoned months apart inside the boy's home.

Wilhelm Ducatl, 4, died on May 26, 2021. He was hospitalized in critical condition two days earlier after being rushed to Maimonides Hospital with stomach pains.

An initial investigation by the medical examiner detected possible poisoning.

Investigators then exhumed the body of Ducatl's maternal grandmother who had died at Mount Sinai Hospital Brooklyn on Feb. 17, 2021, also after complaining of stomach pains.

Tofoon Man, 63, was at the boy's residence at 2469 65 Street when she was hospitalized.

On Wednesday, the medical examiner announced the deaths were by the heavy metal thallium, often used in rat poisoning and insecticide.

