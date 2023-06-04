4-year-old girl falls out of 2nd floor window in Brooklyn

A 4-year-old girl is recovering after falling out of the window of a home in Bed-Stuy.

The NYPD said the girl fell from the 2nd floor window at 230 Madison Street around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition and is recovering from leg and hip injuries.

According to officials both parents were home at the time, but no charges have been filed.