Brooklyn apartment fire kills woman and 2 young children

There was a fire in Brooklyn that left three people dead, including two young children, Friday morning.

The fire broke out inside apartment #3A on 587 Gates Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

FDNY officials removed a 40-year-old female, a 10-year-old female and an 8-year-old female from the home.

The individuals were transported to Woodhull Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

It is unclear at this time if there were others rescued from the fire. Fire officials are still determining the cause of the fire.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.