4-year-old boy dies after drowning in NJ pool

A four-year-old boy died after drowning in a pool Saturday night, the North Brunswick Police Department and Middlesex County Prosecutor said.

The North Brunswick Police Department got a call at 7:46 p.m. reporting that a child was found in a pool and not breathing.

When the police arrived, they performed CPR on the boy and took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Our hearts are heavy with this tragic loss. We extend our deepest condolences to the family during this incredibly difficult time. We also urge everyone to ensure the safety of all children when near water," Prosecutor Ciccone and Police Chief Battaglia said.

This incident is currently under investigation at this time.