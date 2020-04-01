4 women dead in Bronx apartment fire

Four women were killed in a late-night fire sparked inside a neighbor's apartment in the Concourse section of the Bronx, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call Tuesday about the fire on the sixth floor at 1560 Grand Concourse on Tuesday.

The FDNY brought the flames under control at about 9 p.m.

Two women from apartment 601 and two women from apartment 602 were rushed to Bronx Care Health System where they were pronounced dead.

The fire erupted inside apartment 603, according to fire officials.

An investigation was underway on Wednesday to determine the cause of the fire. It did not appear to be suspicious.