4 shot in Brooklyn

Four people were shot in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened on Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 3:40 p.m.

According to police, the victims were three men and one woman. One of the victims is in critical condition, while the other three are in stable condition.

One person has reportedly been taken into custody, but it is unknown if it is related to the shooting.

What led to the shooting is currently unknown, and the incident remains under investigation.