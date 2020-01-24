4 people in NYS under isolation as CDC tests for coronavirus

article

Four people were under isolation Friday in New York State as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention test for the novel coronavirus, announced Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

One of the cases has proven negative and three are still pending.

The governor is calling for increased vigilance to ensure New Yorkers are protected.

"As we learn about the first confirmed cases of this novel coronavirus in the United States and potentially in New York, I want to assure New Yorkers that we are prepared," Governor Cuomo said. "We are undertaking a wide-reaching and rigorous effort with all stakeholders, including healthcare providers, airports and federal health officials, to put in place the appropriate precautions to keep New Yorkers safe. The symptoms of this virus are very similar to a common cold - if you are concerned that you might be ill, please follow our guidance to protect yourself and others."

It is unclear where the people under isolation were located.

There are two confirmed cases of the deadly virus in the United States. The CDC is investigating dozens of potential patients across 22 states who have shown signs of the pneumonia-like illness.

At least 26 people have died in China where the outbreak originated.

Symptoms of the novel coronavirus may include runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever and a general feeling of being unwell.

More cases are likely including in New York City where Mayor Bill de Blasio warned it was not a matter of 'if' but of 'when.'

The virus appears to have a two-week incubation period.