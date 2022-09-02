4 men shot, injured in Brooklyn

The NYPD is investigating after four men were shot in Brooklyn on Friday night.

Authorities say that the shooting occurred in Greenpoint.

A 24-year-old man was reportedly shot in the left arm, a 41-year-old man was shot in the head, a 30-year-old was shot in the torso, and another man was shot in the arm and grazed in the head.

All four victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

What led to the shooting is currently unknown.

An eyewitness told FOX 5 NY that he heard a vehicle driving away after the shots and called 9-1-1.