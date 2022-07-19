'Law & Order' crew member murdered at NYC set

A man working at the set of 'Law and Order: Organized Crime' was fatally shot in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.

It happened on a street in Greenpoint that was being used as a set for the TV show. 31-year-old Johnny Pizarro was a contractor who was tasked with securing street parking for vehicles for the production.

Pizarro was sitting in a car holding a parking spot when a man walked up to him and shot him multiple time in the head and neck.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. on North Henry St. near Norman Ave.

The NYPD's crime scene unit was at the scene for hours collecting evidence and going door-to-door trying to find neighbors who might have seen something.

Police sources told FOX 5's Lisa Evers that there is a chance the shooting may not have had anything to do with the parking spot but may have been a targeted hit.

No arrests have been made in the case.