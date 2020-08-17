Expand / Collapse search

4 men shot in Brooklyn

Cypress Hills
NEW YORK - Police were investigating the shooting of four men in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn early on Monday morning.

It happened on Atlantic Ave. about 2:15 a.m.  The four men, all in their 20s, were standing outside when someone came up and opened fire.

They were all hit in their legs.  EMS took them to a hospital and they were listed in stable condition.

The NYPD says they have not made any arrests and it was unclear what sparked the incident.  No other details were available.

