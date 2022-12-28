4 men shot, 1 killed in the Bronx: NYPD

article

One man is dead, and three others are injured after a quadruple shooting in the Bronx on Wednesday evening.

Police say the shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. at East Tremont Avenue and Southern Boulevard in the West Farms section.

The first victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot in the chest. He was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other victims were a 27-year-old man, a 46-year-old man, and a 25-year-old man, who were shot in the leg, torso, and arm, respectively.

All three were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital as well in stable condition.

So far, there are no arrests and an investigation into the shootings is ongoing.