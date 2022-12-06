4 wounded in Bronx shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that wounded three teenagers and an adult in the Bronx on Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near East 180th Street and Daly Avenue in the West Farms section of the borough, the NYPD said.

A 17-year-old was wounded in the backside and leg, a 15-year-old was shot in the leg, a 62-year-old was grazed in face, and a 14-year-old was hit in the legs, police said. They are all expected to recover.

The shooter, who is described as wearing all back, got away, police said.