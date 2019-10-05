Expand / Collapse search

4 homeless men murdered in Chinatown

Chinatown
NEW YORK - Five homeless men were attacked while they slept in the Chinatown section of Manhattan early Saturday and four died.

The shocking attacks took place just before 2 a.m.  The victims were found in three locations.

Four of the men were beaten to death and suffered head trauma.  A fifth victim survived but was believed to be hospitalized in critical condition.

Police arrested a suspect.  The man, 24-years-old, is also believed to be homeless.

No other details were immediately available.