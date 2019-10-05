4 homeless men murdered in Chinatown

article

Five homeless men were attacked while they slept in the Chinatown section of Manhattan early Saturday and four died.

The shocking attacks took place just before 2 a.m. The victims were found in three locations.

Four of the men were beaten to death and suffered head trauma. A fifth victim survived but was believed to be hospitalized in critical condition.

Police arrested a suspect. The man, 24-years-old, is also believed to be homeless.

No other details were immediately available.