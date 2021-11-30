4 firefighters injured in ceiling collapse at Upper East Side blaze

At least four firefighters suffered minor injuries when part of a ceiling collapsed on them during a blaze on the Upper East Side, said fire officials.

The flames broke out at about 5 a.m. Tuesday in the Dragon One Restaurant on 1st Avenue near E. 95th Street.

The fire reached four alarms with 39 units and 168 firefighters responding. The flames spread to the third-floor apartments of the five-story building.

The injured firefighters were treated at a local hospital. There were no other injuries reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.