4 firefighters injured battling 5-alarm fire in Bronx auto shop

The Brief Four firefighters were injured fighting a fire in the Bronx on Saturday. The five-alarm fire caused part of the building to collapse. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Four FDNY firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling a fire at an auto shop in the Bronx on Saturday.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to the shop on E. Tremont Avenue, between E 180th Street and Commonwealth Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The five-alarm blaze ripped its way through the store, eventually causing part of the back of the building to collapse, according to the FDNY.

Hundreds of firefighters and paramedics responded and were able to put the fire out just before 2:30 p.m.

Four firefighters suffered minor injuries from battling the fire and were taken to the hospital.

The fire spread to two nearby buildings, displacing about 16 people, the FDNY said.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.