4 Brooklyn businesses robbed after suspect breaks in through roof
BROOKLYN - The NYPD is searching for the suspect they said has broken into four Brooklyn businesses through the roof over the last several months.
Brooklyn rooftop break-ins
What we know:
Between Sept. 16 and Nov. 15, officers say one suspect has stolen more than $48,000 worth of cash and merchandise from stores across Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant, Flatbush and Kensington neighborhoods.
Police said the suspect also tried to break into a fifth business, but failed, causing hundreds of dollars of damage in the process.
Crime spree timeline
Timeline:
The first break-in happened on Sept. 16, at a business on Fulton Street. Officers said that around 8 p.m., the suspect came in through the roof and took $15 before taking off.
Just 10 days later, another break-in happened at 302 Church Avenue. Again, the suspect got in through the roof. This time, he took about $7,500.
On Oct. 11, an attempted break-in was reported at 1188 Flatbush Avenue. Someone reportedly tried to get in through the roof.
Then on Oct. 14, an estimated $20,000 of gold and jewelry were taken from a business on Fulton Street after the suspect broke in through the roof.
The final burglary happened on Nov. 15, at another business on Fulton Street, just blocks away. Around 4:30 a.m., police said a man broke in through the ceiling and took nearly $21,000.
Police search for suspect
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide information on the suspect, but shared surveillance images from the four successful break-ins. The NYPD is still investigating the crimes, and asked anyone with information to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.
The Source: Information in this story is from the NYPD.