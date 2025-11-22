4 Brooklyn businesses robbed after suspect breaks in through roof

article

The Brief The NYPD is searching for a suspect who is wanted for multiple break-ins across Brooklyn. The suspect broke into four businesses through the roof, and tried to break into a fifth. Police said the suspect stole nearly $50,000 in cash and merchandise.



The NYPD is searching for the suspect they said has broken into four Brooklyn businesses through the roof over the last several months.

Brooklyn rooftop break-ins

What we know:

Between Sept. 16 and Nov. 15, officers say one suspect has stolen more than $48,000 worth of cash and merchandise from stores across Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant, Flatbush and Kensington neighborhoods.

Police said the suspect also tried to break into a fifth business, but failed, causing hundreds of dollars of damage in the process.

Crime spree timeline

Timeline:

The first break-in happened on Sept. 16, at a business on Fulton Street. Officers said that around 8 p.m., the suspect came in through the roof and took $15 before taking off.

Just 10 days later, another break-in happened at 302 Church Avenue. Again, the suspect got in through the roof. This time, he took about $7,500.

On Oct. 11, an attempted break-in was reported at 1188 Flatbush Avenue. Someone reportedly tried to get in through the roof.

Then on Oct. 14, an estimated $20,000 of gold and jewelry were taken from a business on Fulton Street after the suspect broke in through the roof.

The final burglary happened on Nov. 15, at another business on Fulton Street, just blocks away. Around 4:30 a.m., police said a man broke in through the ceiling and took nearly $21,000.

Police search for suspect

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide information on the suspect, but shared surveillance images from the four successful break-ins. The NYPD is still investigating the crimes, and asked anyone with information to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.