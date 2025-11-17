Fire, smoke reported near Roselle, NJ

The Brief Three homes burned in a reported fire near East 9th Avenue in Roselle, New Jersey. Strong winds fueled the flames, making it difficult for firefighters to reach the back of the homes. No injuries were reported, but one home was gutted and others sustained heavy damage as the investigation continues.



A massive fire broke out in Roselle, New Jersey, late Monday afternoon, damaging three multifamily homes and prompting a large emergency response.

What we know:

SkyFOX captured aerial footage around 8 p.m. showing heavy flames and smoke pouring from the homes near East 9th Avenue and White Street.

Firefighters lined the street as they worked to get the fire under control. Significant damage could be seen in the attic of one home, while another had flames shooting up the side of the structure. One house appeared to be completely gutted by the fire.

Strong winds complicated firefighting efforts. SkyFOX, grounded for most of the day due to gusty conditions, was only able to take flight briefly to capture the aftermath from above.

No injuries have been reported.

It remains unclear where the fire started, and investigators have not yet released any details about the cause.

The investigation is ongoing.