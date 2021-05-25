Woman wounded in NJ mass shooting has died

article

The death toll from a mass shooting during a birthday party in Cumberland County is now three, authorities said.

Braylin Holmes, 19, of Millville City, New Jersey, died of her injuries on Monday night at Cooper University Hospital. She was among more than a dozen people shot and wounded in what authorities are calling a targeting shooting at a house in Fairfield Township at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

New Jersey State Police have arrested Darrell Dawkins, 30, of Bridgeton, New Jersey, on an illegal weapons charge. Police said he attended the party and had a handgun on him but are not saying if he is suspected of being the shooter.

"This was not a random act of violence," state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said on Monday. "This was a targeted attack."

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Police on Sunday arrested Kevin Dawkins, 36, also of Bridgeton, on various weapons charges. He was also at the party at the time of the shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, they found Kevin Elliot, 30, and Asia Hestor, 25, both of Bridgeton, dead from gunshots. A dozen people had been wounded.

Advertisement